Man on parole charged after police recover stolen gun, marijuana

CHICAGO– A man who was paroled about two months ago following weapon and drug convictions is facing charges after police found a stolen gun and marijuana in his vehicle.

Darien Word, 24, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, manufacturing delivery of cannabis (30 to 500 grams) possession of cannabis (30 to 500 grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said they stopped Word and Mercedes Robinson, 22, who was driving the car, near 74th and Halsted Street around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday for a vehicle code violation. Police said they could smell “raw cannabis” coming from inside the car and saw a “leafy green residue” by the foot of the front seat passenger.

Police said they made both people step out of the car. When they searched the vehicle, police found a loaded .380 caliber Cobra FS380 near the front passenger seat where Word was sitting. Officers also recovered marijuana, a digital scale and plastic bags.

The recovered weapon had been reported stolen from DeKalb County.

Robinson was charged with manufacturing/delivery of cannabis (30 to 500) grams, possession of cannabis (100 to 500 grams), and possession of drug paraphernalia.