Police chase ends in crash in West Side

CHICAGO — A police chase ended with a crash and shots fired early Saturday morning on the city’s West Side.

The chase started around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in Garfield Park near Kilbourn Avenue and Washington Street.

Police chased the suspect, who then crashed his car into a light pole just south of Humboldt Park, near Sacramento Avenue and Grand Avenue.

The suspect is in custody and was taken to the hospital in good condition.

No details have been released about who shot first or when it happened in the chase.