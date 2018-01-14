Professional bull riding pits one world-class athlete against another

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT -- Some of the best bull riders in America came to Rosemont for the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Chicago Invitational this weekend.

But they're not "cowboys" - they're professionals.

Among the 35 bull riders taking part in the invitational was Mexican champion Francisco Morales, who said he has been riding bulls since he was a kid.

The PBR event comes to Rosemont as the sport of bull riding is growing in popularity, especially in the Midwest.

But it`s not just about "Man vs. Beast," the PBR moniker. It`s about the athleticism, both of the bull rider, and the one- to two-thousand pound bulls, who are considered world-class athletes themselves. Announcer Matt West says the bulls even have their own personas and fans.

The PBR season wraps up in November with the world finals in Las Vegas.