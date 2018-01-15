× Brother of child murder victim sworn in as Aurora cop

AURORA, Ill. — A man inspired by the investigation of his brother’s killers is now an Aurora police officer.

Nico Contreras was just 6-years-old when he was shot and killed while sleeping in his grandparents’ home in 1996.

Two gang members, who were aiming for Nico’s uncle, were later arrested and convicted of the killing.

22-years after Nico’s murder, his brother Jason, was sworn as a police officer.

Jason Contreras was three years old when Nico was killed.

Jason doesn’t remember the shooting, but he sat through two trials and watched as detectives worked the case.

Jason’s mother says it’s a proud day for her family.

One of Nico’s killers is appealing his conviction, arguing he had ineffective counsel.