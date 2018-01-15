LIST: Chicago museums offer free admission, special events for MLK Day

Posted 7:26 AM, January 15, 2018, by , Updated at 08:04AM, January 15, 2018

Several museums in Chicago are honoring Martin Luther King with free admission to Illinois residents today.

Hours and special events are as follows:

  • Chicago History Museum: 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
    • The MLK Project: The Fight for Civil Rights, 10:30 a.m.
    • Precious Lord: A Tribune to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 12:30 p.m.
    • “I Have a Dream” Speech (reenactment), 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m.
    • Martin Luther King Jr.’s Speech at Chicago Freedom Movement rally (reenactment), 3:15 p.m.