LIST: Chicago museums offer free admission, special events for MLK Day
Several museums in Chicago are honoring Martin Luther King with free admission to Illinois residents today.
Hours and special events are as follows:
- Adler Planetarium: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- The Art Institute of Chicago: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- King Day Festival: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. , Ryan Learning Center
- Chicago Children’s Museum: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- What Does It Mean, Dr. King? : 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m.
- Chicago History Museum: 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- The MLK Project: The Fight for Civil Rights, 10:30 a.m.
- Precious Lord: A Tribune to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 12:30 p.m.
- “I Have a Dream” Speech (reenactment), 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m.
- Martin Luther King Jr.’s Speech at Chicago Freedom Movement rally (reenactment), 3:15 p.m.
- The DuSable Museum of African American History:
- The Dream: 50 Years Later: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Price: $5
- The Field Museum: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Museum of Science and Industry: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Shedd Aquarium: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.