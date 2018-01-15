Connor McKnight discusses Bulls and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It can either be something to be excited about or something to dread. That's rebuilding.

Connor McKnight is right now covering two of those teams right now for WLS-AM as the Bulls along with the White Sox are going through a major retooling of their franchise in 2017 and 2018.

It makes him the perfect guy to discuss both team's on Monday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman. The Bulls continue to surprise with the play in a matinee victory over the Heat on Monday while the White Sox are a month out from the start of Spring Training.

Watch Connor's discussion on both team's with Josh in the video above or below.