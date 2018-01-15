Kyle Schwarber & Cubs react to the incredible Vikings-Saints finish

CHICAGO – There is no doubt that professional athletes in one sport are paying attention to the happenings in another.

That was the case for a Cubs player on Sunday, and it brought back some great memories.

What?!?! — Kyle Schwarber (@kschwarb12) January 15, 2018

That was outfielder Kyle Schwarber’s reaction to Case Keenum’s last second 61-yard touchdown pass to Stephon Diggs that gave the Vikings a dramatic 29-24 win over the Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoff Sunday night at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

One of the greatest final plays in NFL Playoff history, Schwarber caught the reaction of Keenum to the score and immediately remembered a great moment in the history of the cubs.

Schwarber is referring to the way that the Minnesota quarterback put his hands on his head in disbelief that the last-second pass sent his team to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 2009. It’s similar to the way that Anthony Rizzo put his hands on his head after Ben Zobrist’s go-ahead double in the 10th inning of Game 7 of the 2017 World Series.

Naturally, the Cubs seized the chance to replay the moment once again in response to Schwarber.

The GIF brings back great memories for the Cubs, just like Keenum’s reaction did for Schwarber on Sunday night.