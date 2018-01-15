Sen. Durbin stands by his account of President Trump’s controversial remarks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Illinois Senator Dick Durbin stood by his account of the word President Trump said in last week’s immigration meeting at the White House.

While attending a day of service at Gale Community Academy on the North Side Durbin called immigration the civil rights issue of our time.

As hundreds were celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.. Durbin says it’s clear where the civil rights icon would would be on this debate.

Durbin says he does not regret telling the public about what he heard.

President Trump called on Americans to participate in a day of service today to honor King's legacy.

Today the president is playing golf at his West Palm Beach resort.

The only event on the public schedule released daily by the White House is the flight that will take him back to Washington this afternoon.

In the meantime, Congress comes back into session tomorrow to work further on getting a plan approved for dreamers.