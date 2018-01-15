Winter Weather Advisory in effect as snow causing slick morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Winter Weather Advisory continues in effect until noon Monday across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, which includes the entire Chicago area.

Additional snow accumulation this morning will bring snowfall totals area-wide into the 3 to 5-inch range.

Update snow totals: 1.8" at O'Hare. 1.9" at Midway. — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) January 15, 2018

Snowfall reports in Grundy County coming in around 3-4" — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) January 15, 2018

3.5" of snowfall in Joliet as of 6AM. — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) January 15, 2018

Viewer report of 1.75" Schererville IN — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) January 15, 2018

Viewer report of 1.8" in Winfield/Falling Waters IN — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) January 15, 2018

The morning commute will be a slow-go with slick, snow-covered roads – if you’re traveling plan for dangerous driving conditions and delays.

Plows are fanned out across the city clearing expressways and major streets of snow

But, roads are still slick, leading to numerous accidents, like this one on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 47th Street.

More than 200 plows were deployed to tackle major city streets and lake shore drive.

Officials are urging motorists to take extra precautions while driving in the snow.