Snow, icy conditions cause mess on I-94 in NW Indiana
NORTHWEST INDIANA — All lanes are back open on westbound Interstate 94 after a jackknifed semi.
Earlier Tuesday morning, a jackknifed semi was blocking all lanes on WB I-94 at the 29 mile marker.
But Indiana State Police report that all lanes are back open — and all other crashes and rollovers have been cleared.
The bridge on NB I-65 at the 205 mile marker is said to be frozen and very slick. Proceed with caution in this area.
Authorities say not to contact Indiana State Police or local agencies for road or weather updates. Instead, please dial 5-1-1 from mobile cells or (800) 261-7623.
