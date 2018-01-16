Man, 49, charged with fatal shooting at North Riverside mall

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. – A Chicago man is facing charges after a shooting at a mall left one woman dead and a teen girl injured.

Honorio Perez, 49, faces one felony count of first degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm in connection to the Jan. 16 shooting at North Riverside Park Mall, 7507 Cermak Road.

Maria Ruiz, 42, was shot around 5:45 p.m. that day and later died at the hospital.

A 14-year-old girl was also injured in the shooting. She is expected to survive.

The family set up a GoFundMe for Ruiz’s funeral arrangements. It has raised over $17,500.