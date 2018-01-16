Meet some of the PepsiCo Showdown coaches on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Usually on Sports Feed, it's the athletes who take part in the PepsiCo Showdown that we feature.

Not only have the soccer players from the Chicago area been recognized for their play along with their contributions off the field. On Tuesday's show, we decided to reverse the trend and bring on some of the coaches of the teams that participate in the tournamend.

Mother McAuley girls soccer Denny Clanton, Metea Valley boys soccer coach Josh Robinson, Glenbard East girls soccer coach Kent Overbey, Stagg girls soccer coach Allison Kaim, Washington boys soccer coach Al Perez, and Whitney Young girls soccer coach Spero Mandakas were in studio with Jarrett Payton as we got to meet the people who lead the teams onto the field for the PepsiCo Showdown.

Watch their segment on Tuesday's show in the video above.