CHICAGO — Emergency crews are on the scene of a hazmat situation at a meat packing plant, 1120 W. 47th Place, Wednesday morning.

Chicago fire officials say 17 people were transported to area hospitals. One person refused transport.

Initial scanner reports indicated that there may have been a carbon dioxide leak at the facility, but fire officials have not confirmed this.

No other information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.