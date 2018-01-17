2nd O’Hare measles case unrelated to first, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – State health officials have reported a second case of measles at O'Hare International Airport.

Officials said it was a passenger on a flight who arrived at the international terminal last week. The case is not related to the first case which was reported three days ago.

The two patients contracted the disease somewhere else and then flew into O’Hare, officials said. State health officials said there is not a measles outbreak at the airport.

Infectious disease experts are reporting the cases to the public just in case someone has not been vaccinated and came in contact with an infected person.

Measles is an airborne infection that can be extremely serious, even deadly. It causes flu like symptoms, including a rash on skin and spots in the mouth, seven to ten days after exposure.

The virus can linger in the air and on surfaces hours after an infected person leaves the area.

“You have several days of respiratory infection and fever. The rash comes afterwards. There is peculiar and very distinctive outbreak of spots in the mouth before the rash,” Dr. David Schwartz, Cook County Health and Hospital Systems, said.

Below is a list from the Illinois Department of Public Health of the dates and times of potential exposure:

Date Location Potential Exposure Time January 9, 2018 Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Terminal 5 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 noon January 10, 2018 Concourse Office Plaza 4709 Golf Road, Skokie 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. January 10-11, 2018 NorthShore Evanston Hospital Emergency Department 11:00 p.m. – 1:20 a.m. January 10 – January 11 January 10-11, 2018 NorthShore Skokie Hospital Emergency Department 11:50 p.m. – 3:30 a.m. – January 10 - January 11 January 11-13, 2018 Advocate Lutheran General Hospital Park Ridge Emergency Department 3:15 p.m. – 2:15 a.m. January 11 – January 13

If you’ve had a vaccination or have had the measles, you don’t have to worry about exposure. The vaccine is nearly 100 percent effective.

There used to be 200 to 500,000 cases of the measles in the United States before the vaccine was developed in the mid 60s. Now it’s extremely rare. So it’s important for doctors to have this information since they probably have not had experience with it and often forget about it.