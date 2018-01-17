× Cubs bring back reliever Brian Duensing on a two-year deal: Report

CHICAGO – Once again, the main focus of this Cubs offseason remains their bullpen.

Wednesday was the latest step in that effort as the team reportedly has brought back reliever Brian Duensing on a two-year, $7 million deal. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports was the first with the news.

Sources: cubs have deal to bring back Brian Duensing. $7M for 2 years. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 17, 2018

Heyman also reported that Duensing had better financial offers from other clubs but opted to return to Chicago. The Cubs have yet to confirm the move.

Signing with the Cubs after six years with the Orioles and the 2016 season with the Twins, Duensing was an effective left-handed pitcher for Joe Maddon’s bullpen. In 68 appearances, he sported a 2.74 ERA with 61 strikeouts compared to 18 walks.

He was especially effective during the postseason, allowing just one earned run in five appearances and finishing with a 1.94 ERA. Duensing is the latest bullpen pitcher to be added by the Cubs this offseason, joining Brandon Morrow and Steve Cishek.