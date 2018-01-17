Illinois GOP Rep. Kinzinger: Durbin should have confronted Trump over comments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican, is calling out Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat, for the way he handled the President’s use of vulgar language last week.

Kinzinger did say he condemned the language, saying those are not the words of a president.

“Now in terms of the language, look, the story has been going on for a week in terms of what the President did or didn't say,” Kinzinger said in an interview with WGN Morning News Wednesday. “I put out a statement condemning the words and saying look, we have to understand as a nation of immigrants that that is not the language of a president."

Kinzinger then went on to criticize the way Durbin went about handling the situation, claiming that the approach Sen. Durbin took was flawed.

“But I will say this: Our senator, to not confront the President in the Oval Office, but instead, walk out, call up the Washington Post, because he a made a mental note of what he said, and make this a big press story instead of confronting him at that moment is something he ought to answer, I think," Kinzinger said.

Durbin says the president called Haiti and African Nations “S---holes” repeatedly, during a meeting on immigration last week.The President says that’s not the language he used.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says he heard it too, but other Republicans say the President said something else.

We have reached out to Senator Durbin for comment on Kinzinger's interview.