Man charged with DUI after driving onto train station platform

LISLE, Ill. – A man was charged with driving under the influence after police said he drove a car onto a Metra station platform early Wednesday morning in the western suburbs.

Police said Brian Edwards, 47, drove his car while under the influence of drugs onto a pedestrian platform at a Metra station in Lisle, Ill., around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

While he was backing up on the platform, surveillance video shows the driver’s side wheels of the vehicle fall of the platform near the train tracks. Police said Edwards got out of the car and moved away seconds before a freight train crashed into his car.

No one was injured.

Along with the DUI charge, Edwards was also cited for trespassing to railroad right of way, driving on the sidewalk and expired registration.

He is due in court on Feb. 28.