Meteor confirmed in skies over Midwest, causes 2.0 magnitude earthquake

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. -- A meteor lit up the night sky over the Midwest, then crashes to the Earth causing a minor earthquake.

Dashcam video from Michigan captured the bright light shooting across the sky around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Apparently, quite a few people in the Chicago area saw the meteor -- but the bulk of the sightings were over Michigan.

Officials received hundreds of calls from Illinois to Pennsylvania about this flash of light and a loud noise.

The National Weather Service has confirmed it was indeed a meteor -- and that it caused a 2.0 magnitude earthquake 40-miles northeast of Detroit.

The American Meteor Society says this was a very slow moving meteor with a speed of about 28,000 miles per hour.

It says it's likely that there are meteorites on the ground in the region.