× 14 students hospitalized after possibly eating laced candy in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — Several students have fallen ill at a Humboldt Park elementary school due after possibly consuming candy laced with an unknown substance, Chicago police confirm.

Fourteen students were transported to area hospitals. They all attend James Russell Lowell Elementary School in the 3300 block of West Hirsch Street.

All the students are reported to be in good condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.