2 killed on South Side mark first shooting deaths in 7 days

CHICAGO -- Two men are dead after a shooting on the city's South Side -- marking the first shooting deaths in seven days.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near 67th and Evans in the city's West Woodlawn neighborhood.

Chicago police say another vehicle pulled alongside a parked vehicle and started shooting.

Two documented male gang members sitting inside the parked vehicle were shot. There were both transported to Stroger Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

They're the city's first homicide victims in nearly a week.

No one is in custody.