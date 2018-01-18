Man arrested after threatening to light himself on fire on Red Line train, police say

CHICAGO –- A man was taken into custody after police said he started a fire while threatening to kill himself while on a CTA train.

Police said a man threatened to commit suicide aboard a CTA Red Line train at the Argyle stop around 5:18 p.m. on Thursday by lighting himself on fire. One witness said they saw a man dousing himself with a canister of gasoline.

A woman on the train said the man poured chemicals on her while she was on the train. She told the Chicago Tribune she initially thought the chemical was paint thinner due to the smell. She alerted the operator who, along with police, ordered everyone off the train.

Chicago fire officials found a book bag on fire on the platform when they arrived, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Police said a CTA employee intervened during the incident and a confrontation occurred which caused the man to ignite the accelerant aboard the train. Officers extinguished the flames and arrested the man.

The offender suffered minor burns and was taken into custody and transported to Weiss Hospital for treatment.

A Chicago police officer was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a shoulder injury. A CTA employee was transported to Weiss Hospital in stable condition for smoke related treatment, according to police.

No passengers were injured.

The fire did not spread to the train, according to police.

ICYMI: Red Line trains are now operating, with major delays, resulting from police activity at Argyle as follows: 95th-bound service is bypassing all stations Jarvis thru Lawrence (express Howard–Wilson). Howard-bound trains are making all stops except Argyle. — cta (@cta) January 18, 2018

95th-bound Red Line trains are standing at Argyle due to police activity; crews working to restore service. — cta (@cta) January 18, 2018

Traffic in the area is delayed.

