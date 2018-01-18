Mural outside Music Box Theater defaced with graffiti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A mural at Chicago's historic Music Box Theater was defaced with graffiti, not long after being completed.

Artist George Booker said he’s a fan of graffiti but not in this case. Booker said he was disappointed someone defaced his mural located outside the theater in the 3700 block of Southport Avenue.

The mural, which depicts the interior of the decades old theater, was just three months old and took 40 hours to paint.

It was clear coated with varnish for protection but the graffiti paint on stucco was damaged beyond repair.

Booker and theater management agreed another mural must be done. He said someone may lay harm to his painting, but not the human spirit.