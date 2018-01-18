Parents concerned after learning 5 Catholic schools will close in June

CHICAGO — A community meeting was held at Incarnation School in Palos Heights, Ill., following an announcement that the Archdiocese of Chicago said it will close five schools at the end of the 2017-2018 academic year.

Several parents were upset and had some very pointed questions for the Archdiocese.

“We realize these closures have a difficult impact on families and are committed to working with them through this transition to find them the right next school for their children,” the superintendent of Catholic schools said.

Parents said they find that hard to believe because the other Catholic school on the Southwest Side is nearly full. Many parents are now unsure about what’s next for their kids.

“These kids feel like they don’t care they don’t matter if they church doesn’t care about them how they are supposed to find and look for this kind of education and the support,” John Malloy, parishioner, said. “The South Side is taking a big hit as far as parishioners are concerned. Makes me wonder what happens to the Catholic high schools around here.

Some parents are also wondering what will happen to all the money raised to help keep the doors open at this and the other schools.

The deadline for making the five schools financially solvent was Monday. Four of the schools closing are in the suburbs and one of them is in the city.

The five schools closing in June are St. Cyprian School in River Grove, Holy Cross School in Deerfield, Incarnation School in Palos Heights, St. Michael School in Chicago and Our Lady of the Ridge School in Chicago Ridge.

The schools like St. Cyprian had low enrollment. The school only had 138 students which caused a strain on the school’s finances. They couldn’t raise the additional money so St. Cyprian and the others cannot cover the operating costs and are running in the red.

St. Cyprian will now merge with St. Celestine in Elmwood Park.

There are other schools that are in jeopardy as well. Parents and parishioners of St. William in Chicago know they have a lot of work ahead of them in order to stay open.

In a letter to Incarnation School, the superintendent of schools in the Chicago Archdiocese commended the dedication of the leaders, faculty and staff and their tireless efforts to keep incarnation open.

The merger between St. Celestine and St. Cyprian will begin in July.

The Archdiocese released a list of their restructuring plan Thursday evening for both parishes and schools. The plan can be read below: