Wayne Messmer discusses the Wolves’ First Responders Weekend on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There are some events that people do to help others that are done simply as a way to contribute positively to the community.

The Chicago Wolves' First Responders Weekend at Allstate Arena this weekend is a little more personal for Wayne Messmer. It was a pair of them who saved his life on April 9, 1994 when he was shot in the neck during a robbery attempt. Not only did they keep him alive, but by the end of the year he was back doing what he's become famous in Chicago for the last 30 years: Sing the National Anthem.

Messmer will be front and center for the Wolves' First Responders games on Friday and Saturday, wearing a special jersey for the event along with the team. They'll be raffled off to raise money for first responders, making the jersey that Messmer wore on Sports Feed on Thursday extra special.

He discussed the significance of the weekend with Jarrett Payton on CLTV, and you can watch those segments in the video above or below.