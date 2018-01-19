Grandmother reading Bible carjacked during school pickup on Northwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are looking for a suspect in the armed carjacking of a grandmother while she was picking up her grandchildren at school on the Northwest Side.

It happened Thursday afternoon outside St. John's Lutheran School, 4939 W. Montrose Ave.

Family members say the 72-year-old woman was reading a Bible in 2010 Toyota Camera, Illinois license plate K82 8739 -- when a man walked up, opened the driver's side door and pointed a gun at her chest.

The carjacker grabbed the victim's purse before fleeing in the stolen car with an accomplice. A third person followed behind the carjackers in another vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The woman was not hurt.