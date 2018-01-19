Organizers Prepare for “March to the Polls” Saturday Morning

Last year, an estimated 250,000 demonstrators flooded the streets of downtown as part of the Women’s March Chicago. One year after President Donald Trump’s Inauguration, organizers are once again hoping to bring people together from all corners of Chicago, focusing on getting voters involved in the 2018 Election and convincing more women to run for office.

This year’s March to the Polls will begin with a rally at Columbus and Congress at 11a.m., followed by a march at 12:30p.m.

Claire Shingler, Executive Director of Women’s March Chicago, talks about their effort and what to expect from the March.