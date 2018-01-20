Man shot by police after reports of domestic disturbance in Gresham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A man was hospitalized after police shot him following a call of a domestic disturbance.

Police responded to the call around 5:40 a.m. on Saturday at the 7600 hundred block of Ada Street in Gresham. Police said when they arrived, they encountered a man attacking a woman.

Officers fired multiple rounds striking the offender, according to police.

The offender was taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds and the woman was hospitalized for injuries from the attack.

The officers who fired shots will be placed on a 30-day administrative leave.

The incident was captured on body camera, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.