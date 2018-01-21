Anti-Trump groups rally, march downtown on day after Women’s March

CHICAGO -- A day after the Women's March drew an estimated 300,000 participants and took over downtown, several hundred demonstrators hit the streets once again Sunday.

According to organizers, members of 31 grassroots groups came out to protest President Trump a day after the anniversary of his inauguration Saturday, rallying outside Trump Tower downtown before marching through the streets.

The protest was not affiliated with the organizers of the Women's March, and was more focused on criticisms of President Trump, while groups represented a diverse range of causes.

Demonstrators made their way around downtown and continued protesting at the Chicago Board of Trade.