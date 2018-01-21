Scott King discusses the inconsistent Blackhawks on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - What's been a given the past decade is certainly not here in 2018.

Let's face it, the Blackhawks have a lot of work to do just to make the playoffs and they have to do so without their No. 1 goaltender. When he comes back is a drama all in itself.

Scott King of WGN Radio discussed the team's struggles after a bad 7-3 loss to the Islanders on Saturday night after a five-day break that followed a blowout loss to the Red Wings.

He talked about a number of topics with the team as they approach the end of January with Jarrett Payton on Sunday's show, which you can watch in the video above or below.