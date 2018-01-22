× 2 new red light cameras coming to Michigan Avenue

CHICAGO — Get ready for red light cameras at two locations on Michigan Avenue.

The city is going install them at Michigan and Ontario and at Michigan and Jackson.

They’ll become operational this coming Monday However, the city will not start issuing fines if you trigger the red light cameras for two weeks, or until Monday, Feb. 5.

Violations cost $100.

The cameras were pulled from other locations where a study showed they would be more effective elsewhere.