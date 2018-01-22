High school basketball coach suspended for inappropriate behavior

CHICAGO – A South Side high school basketball coach was suspended for allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Josh Brown was the girls’ basketball coach at Morgan Park High School up until last week.

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) held a pre-suspension hearing after receiving a complaint and the district voted to remove him from his position.

The district said Brown will be suspended without pay while they investigate the claims.

They would not confirm what the specific allegations were.

A CPS spokesperson issued the following statement: