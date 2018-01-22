Watch Chicago Red Stars player Julie Ertz react to the news that husband Zach is going to the Super Bowl

SAN DIEGO – She’s one of the faces of American women’s soccer, helping the United States National Team to worldwide success since joining in 2013.

That includes a FIFA World Cup championship in 2015, one of the great achievements for one of the stars of the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL.

But Julie Ertz found herself overcome with emotion when she found out that her husband was about to reach the pinnacle of professional football.

As soon as the whistle blew here in San Diego, we had some good news for @julieertz…💚🦅@ZERTZ_86 & the @Eagles are heading to the @SuperBowl! pic.twitter.com/dI5MvG53VR — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) January 22, 2018

This is video of Julie finding out that Zach Ertz, a tight end for the Eagles, had won their NFC Championship Game over the Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Ertz was in San Diego for a friendly against Denmark at Qualcomm Stadium, a 5-1 United States victory in which she scored a goal in the 19th minute.

What made the moment more special was the fact that Zach got a chance to see the video shortly after it was posted by the US Women’s National team on Twitter. NBC Sports Philadelphia captured the moment on Instagram.

What a moment. 😍 A post shared by NBC Sports Philadelphia (@nbcsphilly) on Jan 21, 2018 at 8:57pm PST

Ertz played a big role in the victory, making eight catches for 93 yards as the Eagles beat Minnesota 38-7.

The couple first met at a baseball game at Stanford University and were engaged at that field in 2016, and then were married in March of 2017. Julie has been a member of the Red Stars since the 2014 season.