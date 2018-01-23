Andrew Link discusses the Bears’ new coaching staff on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - We're now a few weeks removed from the introduction of Matt Nagy as Bears head coach, and the initial excitement of the hire is starting to taper off a bit.

Not that fans aren't excited about the former Chiefs offensive coordinator coming to Chicago to be the franchise' 16 head coach, but the time is now to start thinking about a critical free agency season for him along with Ryan Pace.

At the same time, there is conversation as to how much Nagy will be able to impact quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the offense in 2018. Could the Bears be the Eagles of next season? One can only hope, but at the same time expectations will be a little more realistic starting out.

Andrew Link of Windy City Gridiron discussed that and more about the Bears on Sunday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton. You can watch his discussion on the show on CLTV by clicking on the video above or below.