Darnell Mayberry discusses the Bulls in the first half of the season on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - If you showed someone the Bulls' record right now at the beginning of October, you would have been met with some surprise and disappointment.

Many expected the Bulls to be near the bottom of the NBA, which was part of their intentional rebuild with a young team void of a superstar. While that worked out for the first 23 games in the season, the surprise play after the return of Nikola Mirotic has brought the Bulls a little closer to respectability.

A few fans might be upset about that, since the team is getting farther and farther away from one of the top picks in this summer's NBA Draft.

Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic discussed the team for the first time on Sports Feed on Tuesday with Jarrett Payton, touching on a number of topics with a most interesting team this season.

You catch watch Darnell's segments on Tuesday's show by clicking on the video above or below.