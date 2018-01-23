Skyway jumper and woman found dead in East Chatham may be connected, police say

CHICAGO — There are new details in the death of a man who crashed his car on the Skyway, and then jumped off the bridge into the icy Calumet River.

The man has been identified as 24-year-old Curtis Bradley.

Bradley’s car was registered to an address in East Chatham where police are conducting a homicide investigation.

A woman was found dead inside a home, and police tell WGN they are exploring a connection between the two incidents.

The Skyway crash happened Monday afternoon.

The driver was heading inbound, when his car hit into the concrete median.

Witnesses say he climbed out and jumped off the bridge.

Divers with the fire department found the man’s body two hours later.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.