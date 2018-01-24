19-year-old charged in string of robberies

CHICAGO – A 19-year-old was charged in connection to a string of robberies, according to police.

Walter Diggs, 19, faces one felony count of robbery after police said he robbed three people in a series of robberies.

In the first incident, police said Diggs approached a 46-year-old man on the 1400 block of South Michigan Ave. on Dec. 30 around 11 p.m. Police said he entered the driver side of the victim’s 2018 black Jeep Cherokee and fled with the victim’s vehicle.

On Jan. 2, Diggs approached a 32-year-old woman on the 0-100 block of East 26th Street around 5:50 a.m. Police said he grabbed her personal belongings and fled.

Police said that on the same day on the 0-100 block of East North Water Street around 8 a.m., Diggs approached a woman, 31, from behind, pushed her to the ground and took her belongings.

Diggs was charged after he was identified through a photo lineup.

He is due in court at 9 a.m. on Thursday.