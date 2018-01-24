Black ice causing multiple crashes, spinouts, delays on Chicago area roads

Black ice is already causing quite the mess on Chicago area roads.
Illinois state police say about 20-30 crashes, spinouts and jackknifed semis have been reported on I-55, I-57 and I-80, so far this morning.
A crash involving two semi has been reported on the southbound Tri-State near I-57.
A serious crash has been reported on I-294. Southbound I-294 is closed between 31st to Ogden.
A jackknifed semi had all lanes blocked on eastbound I-80 near Houbolt. Significant backups are reported in this area and dangerous road conditions.
Delays reported on outbound I-55 and IL-52 after two semis were involved in an accident.
A police sergeant recommends using alternate routes this morning due to the treacherous road conditions and lane closures caused by the crashes.
Allow extra time and drive with extreme caution.
A Winter Weather Advisory in place now for freezing drizzle until 9 a.m. today.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.