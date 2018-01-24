Black ice causing multiple crashes, spinouts, delays on Chicago area roads

Posted 5:14 AM, January 24, 2018, by , Updated at 06:07AM, January 24, 2018

Black ice is already causing quite the mess on Chicago area roads.

Illinois state police say about 20-30 crashes, spinouts and jackknifed semis have been reported on I-55, I-57 and I-80, so far this morning.

A crash involving two semi has been reported on the southbound Tri-State near I-57.

A serious crash has been reported on I-294. Southbound I-294 is closed between 31st to Ogden.

A jackknifed semi had all lanes blocked on eastbound I-80 near Houbolt. Significant backups are reported in this area and dangerous road conditions.

Delays reported on outbound I-55 and IL-52 after two semis were involved in an accident.

A police sergeant recommends using alternate routes this morning due to the treacherous road conditions and lane closures caused by the crashes.

Allow extra time and drive with extreme caution.

A Winter Weather Advisory in place now for freezing drizzle until 9 a.m. today.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.