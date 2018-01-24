Black ice causing multiple crashes, spinouts, delays on Chicago area roads

Black ice is already causing quite the mess on Chicago area roads.

Illinois state police say about 20-30 crashes, spinouts and jackknifed semis have been reported on I-55, I-57 and I-80, so far this morning.

BLACK ICE has caused 20-30 accidents around I-55 and I-80!

A crash involving two semi has been reported on the southbound Tri-State near I-57.

Crash SB Tri-State Tollway near I-57, involving 2 semi's

A serious crash has been reported on I-294. Southbound I-294 is closed between 31st to Ogden.

Serious crash has SB I-294 closed: 31st to Ogden.

A jackknifed semi had all lanes blocked on eastbound I-80 near Houbolt. Significant backups are reported in this area and dangerous road conditions.

I-80 EB @ Houbolt, a jack-knifed semi has ALL LANES BLOCKED! Numerous slide-offs in the area. Reports of black ice up & down I-80 & I-55!

Delays reported on outbound I-55 and IL-52 after two semis were involved in an accident.

I-55 OB @ IL-52, right lane blocked with two semis that tangled. Delays ensue.

A police sergeant recommends using alternate routes this morning due to the treacherous road conditions and lane closures caused by the crashes.

Allow extra time and drive with extreme caution.

A Winter Weather Advisory in place now for freezing drizzle until 9 a.m. today.

Winter Weather Advisory in place now for freezing drizzle through rush hour. @AmyRutledgeWGN has reports of 20-30 crashes.

