CPS CEO wants ethics rules changed to hire former board member

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Board of Education is considering changing ethics rules to allow a former board member to become a Chicago Public Schools employee.

The rules prohibit board members from working in the CPS system for one year after leaving the board.

Acting schools CEO Dr. Janice Jackson is pushing for a modification of state educational law to make Arnoldo Rivera the new CPS chief operating officer.

The necessary changes to CPS ethics rules were blasted by members of the Chicago Teachers Union, noting the federal corruption conviction of former schools CEO Barbara Byrd Bennett and the resignation of Forrest Claypool amid questionable ethics issues.

The Board of Education is expected to vote on the proposed rule change at a special public hearing Wednesday afternoon.