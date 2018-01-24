Former White Sox designated hitter Jim Thome elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – It was one stop during a memorable career in his home state, but he still left an impact on the South Side of Chicago with the team and fans.

Now Jim Thome becomes the latest member of the White Sox to join baseball immortality.

On Wednesday, the former designated hitter, first baseman, and Peoria native was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018.

A standout at Limestone High School in Bartonville, Illinois and then Illinois Central College, Thome played in the majors for 22 years, spending three-and-a-half years with the White Sox from 2006-2009. Playing with six teams in his career, Thome had 612 career homers.

During his time with White Sox, Thome hit .265 with 134 homers and 369 RBIs. While in a White Sox uniform, Thome hit his 500th homer against the Angels on September 16, 2007 at US Cellular Field. Perhaps his most memorable moment with the team came the next season in the team’s now famous “Blackout” AL Central Tiebreaker Game against the Twins.

In the seventh inning of a tie game, Thome blasted a solo homer to center that proved to be the deciding run in a 1-0 win over Minnesota. That was the last time the White Sox clinched a spot in the postsesaon.