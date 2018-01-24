Man, 46, fatally shot during robbery on Northwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A store owner was fatally shot during a robbery in the city's Northwest Side Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Horatio Galvan, 46, was shot in the head during a robbery in the 5000 block of W. Fullerton Ave. around 2:45 p.m. in the city’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Witnesses said the man was wearing a mask when he walked into the store, but when he walked out, he took off the mask and boarded a CTA bus.

A neighboring business owner who provided police with video that shows what could be the suspect shortly before entering the store, said whoever did this is obviously armed, dangerous and has very little concern for human life.

There are also reports that the gunman left the mask behind.

Police are investigating the surveillance video and are trying to track down the man who shot him.

Galvan was the co-owner of a money wiring business at Lavergne and Fullerton avenues. Customers would frequently come to wire money to loved ones in Central and South American countries.

Friends and family lit candles in Galvan's honor Wednesday evening.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.