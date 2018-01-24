White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez shows off his hitting power in offseason workouts

BRADENTON, Fla. – Last year when the White Sox gave up their best pitcher in a crosstown trade with the Cubs, this outfielder was the one that gave fans on the South Side the most hope.

A strong performance in the team’s minor league system the final two months of the season only added to that optimism, and already this offseason Eloy Jimenez is giving fans a reason to get excited about the future.

Impressive round of BP from @whitesox #1 prospect Eloy Jimenez (@Lamantha21) 💪🏽💣 pic.twitter.com/eQptvptcyC — IMG Academy Baseball (@IMGABaseball) January 23, 2018

While working out at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, a camera caught him taking batting practice and sending some impressive hits not only to the outfield but well out of the ballpark. He’s one of 21 players represented by REP 1 Sports working out at the facility this week.

Too bad we don’t have @statcast numbers on this ball that Eloy (@Lamantha21) hit onto Field 6! 👀 pic.twitter.com/4tYZfOL5K8 — IMG Academy Baseball (@IMGABaseball) January 23, 2018

One of those homers not only cleared the fence of the field Jimenez was hitting on, but it went so far that it stopped on the other side of an adjacent field.

This only grows the excitement for the outfielder, who was invited by the club to Spring Training in Glendale, Arizona starting next month. Acquired from the Cubs in the Jose Quintana trade last July, Jimenez found quick success with Class A Winston-Salem, hitting .345 with eight homers and 26 RBIs in 29 games.

