With the coaches in place, Chris Emma discusses the Bears’ new regime on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - While it certainly took a back seat because of their new head coach's offensive prowess, the Bears' defense deserves to have the spotlight during this offseason too.

After all Vic Fangio's back on a unit that finished in the Top 10 in points and yardage in 2017 and did so with a number of key injuries along the way. But, as expected, most of the talk so far has been on Mitchell Trubisky and his development under new head coach Matt Nagy.

On Wednesday's Sports Feed Chris Emma of 670 The Score made sure to touch on both sides of the ball in his conversation with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur. He discussed what the defense might need to get even better in 2018 along with how the familiarity with Fangio could help for some quick success.

