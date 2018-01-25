6 DePaul students robbed in 3 hold-ups overnight

CHICAGO — Six DePaul University students were robbed, just after midnight, within minutes of each other and by the same group of robbers.

The thieves jumped out of a white Audi SUV and robbed a student at Clybourn and Racine, four students outside Roy’s Furniture on North Sheffield and another student about two blocks south of the furniture store.

In two of the incidents, police say one or more of the robbers were wearing surgical masks.

Only a vague description of the suspects was provided — African American men in their late teens or early 20s.

Police say the white Audi’s license plate may end with the numbers “8091.”