Brian Bilek discusses Year 2 of the White Sox’s rebuild on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Nothing like a rebuild to get a fanbase re-energized about the future.

That's exactly what's happened with the White Sox after a quick start to stocking up the franchise with new prospects since December of 2016.

The acquisitions by Rick Hahn have been so well received that some fans are floating the idea of the team being a bit more competitive that expected in 2018. But no matter what, the focus remains on the future as the seek long-term success with this new philosophy of the program.

Before the team's convention in Downtown Chicago this weekend, Brian Bilek of Future Sox appeared on Sports Feed to talk about a number of the team's prospects with Jarrett Payton on Thursday night.

You can watch Brian's segments on Thursday's show by clicking on the video above or below.