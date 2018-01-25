Illinois law would ban tackle football for kids under 12

CHICAGO — Some Illinois lawmakers are calling for a ban on tackle football for kids under the age of 12.

Supporters point growing concerns about the long-term effects of repeated head injuries.

The proposed law was unveiled Thursday morning, and is being called the “Dave Duerson Act.”

The bill is named in honor of the late Chicago Bears player who committed suicide in 2011, and was later found to be suffering from CTE — a brain disease linked to concussions.

Backers of the bill cite the growing research showing the impact of tackle football, as well as the dangers of CTE.

The risk is higher for those who play tackle football at a young age.