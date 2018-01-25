Man, 72, hospitalized after being restrained for 8 hours on flight to Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was flying from Nigeria to Chicago to visit family this week.

72-year-old David Yuksone had never been on a plane before, and it was his first time flying, according to his family.

His children say there was no issue on his flight from Nigeria to Dubai. But from Dubai to Chicago, there was a misunderstanding that led to their father being restrained for more than eight-hours -- ultimately sending him to the hospital.

His family said he unknowingly sat in the wrong seat.

His family said when the crew moved him, and wouldn't let him get his carry-on. They restrained him, leaving him zip tied for eight-hours.

Emirates Airlines says he was being unruly and they were trying to keep others safe.

His family doubts this and demands answers.

Yuksone's family shared images of injuries to their father's head and where his arms and legs were restrained by flight attendants.

He's expected to be released from the hospital later today.

Chicago police say there is nothing to charge the man with.