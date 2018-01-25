Newborn baby girl left at Safe Haven fire station, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A young mother brought a newborn baby girl to a fire station Thursday evening in the city’s East Side neighborhood.

Police said the baby was just a few hours old when she was left at the fire station at 106th St. and South Ewing Ave. around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials said the baby is in good condition. The mother walked the baby inside the fire station and handed her over to firefighters as part of The Safe Haven program.

The Chicago Fire Department said the mother signed paper work to release the child to them.

Paramedics were checking the baby out and then planning to take her to Trinity Hospital for further evaluation.

An advocate said she was very happy to hear about the outcome. She said this is exactly how the Safe Haven program is supposed to work.

“My heart is bursting with joy,” Dawn Geras, with the Save Abandoned Babies Foundation, said. “We've helped to save not just the life of that baby, we've been able to help the parent to go on with their life knowing that they've taken the responsible action and that they can feel good they can go home tonight and feel good about what they've done.”

Any parent can bring a baby 30 days or younger to a fire station, police station or hospital as part of the Safe Haven program.

Although the baby girl’s mother filled out paperwork, that is not required. Those relinquishing a child can walk away no questions asked.