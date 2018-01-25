South suburban teacher carjacked at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. – A south suburban teacher was carjacked at gunpoint just minutes before school started on Thursday.

The carjacking happened near Hillcrest High School near 174th St. and Pulaski Rd. just feet from the building in the same lot where students park.

The teacher had just parked her car. She was among the first staff members to arrive at school.

The carjacker was standing near the building and approached her, police said. She gave the carjacker her keys and fled.

The car stolen was a 2000 blue two-door Chevy with Illinois license plate number 695-5175.

No one is in custody.