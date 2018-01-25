Tony Andracki discusses a slow moving offseason for the Cubs, MLB on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was going to happen in December. Then it would be the Winter Meetings later in the month. Then the New Year, then mid-January.

At some point, the free agent market figured to really open up in Major League Baseball. Yet as the end of January approaches, there are still a number of big moves that have yet to be made. That's especially frustrating considering the team is still looking for one more frontline starter as they go for their third-straight NL Central title and perhaps another World Series in 2018.

Tony Andracki of NBC Sports Chicago discussed this most unusual offseason on Thursday's Sports Feed on CLTV. He discussed some possible moves the Cubs could make before Spring Training, especially when it comes to a starting pitcher, on Thursday's show with Jarrett Payton.

