Police identify men who led them on nearly 2-hour chase Thursday

CROWN POINT, Ind. — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez has released the identities of the two men who led police on a wild chase through two states for nearly two-hours Thursday morning.

Dionte Vaughns, 26, of Markham and Donzel Jenkins, 25, of Homewood are charged with resisting arrest and auto theft. Jenkins is also charged with reckless driving and numerous other traffic violations.

The chase began in Indiana and continued on to the South Side of Chicago

Illinois State Police say just before 9 a.m. Thursday, suspects stole a Mercedes in Cedar Lake, Indiana. Lake County sheriff’s deputies chased that Mercedes but the driver was able to ditch the car and run.

It was at that point when a Lake County canine officer, Doug Parker and his dog, Rocky, were accidentally hit by an undercover officer.

Soon after, state police say the suspects stole a pickup truck from a Goodyear tire store in South Holland, Illinois.

The truck then led police from Indiana to the South Side of Chicago, weaving through neighborhoods and down side streets.

The Lake County, Ind. Sheriff’s Department says the speed never exceeded 80 miles per hour in this chase and because they had a helicopter in the air the entire time, they felt it was safe to pursue.

The truck eventually stopped just after 10 a.m. near 92nd and May in Washington Heights. The two men inside the truck, both in their 20s, surrendered.

Officer Parker and his dog are recovering and doing well.